Temperatures dropping: Time to prep your pipes for winter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures are dropping, and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials say it’s time to prep your pipes for the cold weather.

Officials recommend hiring a plumbing professional to winterize your irrigation system. If that’s not possible, there are a few easy steps homeowners can take to prevent the backflow device from freezing.

It’s typically located outside the home, above ground and near the water meter. It protects the city’s water supply by preventing water and potential contaminants from flowing backward into the water distribution system.

EWSU officials say to keep your backflow preventer from freezing, bleed out all of the water, disconnect the device and store it in a warm place for the winter.

If you are unable to disconnect the backflow preventer, and after the water has been removed, it is recommended that you cover the device with a thick blanket, towels, or similar material. Insulation and heat tape may be used, but alone they do not provide sufficient protection from extreme cold during winter months.

Water officials say allowing the backflow preventer and outdoor water pipes to freeze is a costly mistake.

EWSU reminds homeowners that state and local regulations require them to have the backflow preventer tested by a certified plumbing professional every year. Testers are required to report test results to EWSU.

