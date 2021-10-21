Birthday Club
Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound in Evansville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound in Evansville.

Police say they don’t know the seriousness of his injuries at this time, but say he drove himself to St. Vincent just after 1 a.m.

EPD says they are investigating a couple of areas.

We’re told the victim told police it possibly happened on Chandler Avenue.

A sergeant says they found someone on Rotherwood they are questioning in the case.

