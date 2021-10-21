Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Madisonville North Hopkins teacher named winner of $50K national teaching prize

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville North Hopkins High School teacher got a big surprise Thursday.

Brian Welch, who teaches agricultural mechanics, was one of just 18 winners of the 2021 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.

Welch and Madisonville North Hopkins High School was presented with a $50,000 check at a surprise event.

Officials say the school’s skilled trades program will receive $35,000 and Welch will receive $15,000.

In total, Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is awarding $1 million in prizes to 18 skilled trades teachers nationwide.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Stinson Ave. early Wed. morning
EPD: 2 dead, including 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home
KSP: 2 people dead after crash involving motorcycle in Muhlenberg Co.
Community remembering 2nd grade teacher who died in motorcycle crash
Kenneth Hornby.
Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after admitting to catalytic converter thefts
Castle Half-Pot winners announced.
Castle Half-Pot winners announced
EPD: 2 people dead, 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home.
Arrest affidavit shows new details in deadly incident at Evansville home

Latest News

Crews on scene of a storage unit fire in Owensboro.
Crews responding to storage unit fire in Owensboro
COVID-19 inpatient census for Kentucky hospitals.
Team Kentucky update 10/21
Beshear: COVID hospitalizations down 19% over past week
EPD: 2 people dead, 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home.
Arrest affidavit shows new details in deadly incident at Evansville home