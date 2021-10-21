Madisonville North Hopkins teacher named winner of $50K national teaching prize

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville North Hopkins High School teacher got a big surprise Thursday.

Brian Welch, who teaches agricultural mechanics, was one of just 18 winners of the 2021 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.

Welch and Madisonville North Hopkins High School was presented with a $50,000 check at a surprise event.

Officials say the school’s skilled trades program will receive $35,000 and Welch will receive $15,000.

In total, Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is awarding $1 million in prizes to 18 skilled trades teachers nationwide.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.