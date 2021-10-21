Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Gibson Southern football enters sectional play as well-rounded group

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - As the IHSAA playoffs make their way to the Pocket Athletic Conference, the Gibson Southern football team has started preparations for its postseason journey as the Titans open sectional play against an evenly matched opponent.

Gibson Southern (8-1) enters Class 3A sectionals as slight favorites over Mount Vernon (8-1) in this week’s matchup.

The last time these two teams met on the gridiron, the Titans ended the Wildcats’ undefeated run in dominating fashion, winning 54-6.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Gibson So. vs. Mt. Vernon]

“We’re expecting a four-quarter battle on Friday night,” Gibson Southern head coach Nick Hart said. “It’s the playoffs, that’s what it’s supposed to be about.”

The Titans have many weapons, including Purdue quarterback commit Brady Allen, who threw over 2,300 yards and 35 touchdowns.

“He’s had a great year, his numbers are silly, but we got a lot of good guys around him,” Hart said. “Our offensive line has been great all year, and obviously if you’re throwing the ball well, you got good receivers and our defense is playing at a really high level right now. So I’m really excited about what we’ve done in all three phases of the game.”

Widely viewed as Allen’s favorite target, senior wide receiver Rory Heltsley has totaled 16 touchdowns and slightly under 900 receiving yards this season. Meanwhile, Sean Delong leads the team in rushing with 538 yards and seven touchdowns.

“Good combination of backs with Sean and Lukeman - I think they do a great job,” Allen said. “And the offensive line upfront - they’re real physical. It allows us to open the run game up when the passing game shuts down. So we gotta have both if we want to make a run.”

On the other side of the ball, Gibson Southern’s defense has been stout, only allowing 13 points per game. Plus, the first-string defense didn’t allow a single touchdown in conference play.

“That’s really what’s helped us on offense - those guys shutting it down,” Allen said. “They haven’t put any pressure on us to score or respond. That’s been a big thing off our shoulders.”

“We’ve played great at all three levels,” Hart said. “Teams that have thrown it against us, teams that have tried to run it. We got a lot of seniors that’ll run that side of the ball, and they’ve done a great job.”

The Titans are scheduled to head over to Mount Vernon on Friday night.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Stinson Ave. early Wed. morning
EPD: 2 dead, including 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home
KSP: 2 people dead after crash involving motorcycle in Muhlenberg Co.
KSP: 2 people dead after crash involving motorcycle in Muhlenberg Co.
Castle Half-Pot winners announced.
Castle Half-Pot winners announced
Kenneth Hornby.
Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after admitting to catalytic converter thefts
Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity

Latest News

Memorial football relying on experience as team gears up for 4A sectionals
Memorial football relying on experience as team gears up for 4A sectionals
Memorial football relying on experience as team gears up for 4A sectionals
Memorial football relying on experience as team gears up for 4A sectionals
Memorial girls soccer advances to semi-state after 17th regional championship
Memorial girls soccer advances to semi-state after 17th regional championship
Castle boys soccer semi-state bound after back-to-back regional crowns
Castle boys soccer semi-state bound after back-to-back regional crowns