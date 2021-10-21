Evansville man found guilty of murder sentenced to 65 years in prison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man will spend the next 65 years in prison.

In September, Fitolay Demesmin was found guilty of the 2019 murder of Diamond Sheppard-Rankin.

It happened at a home in the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.

Kalei Obasa was also arrested in the case. She was charged with assisting a criminal, and after a plea agreement was sentenced in March of 2020.

