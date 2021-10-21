DNR stocking rainbow trout in Garvin Park lake

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced plans to stock seven lakes with thousands of rainbow trout by the end of October, and one of those is at Garvin Park in Evansville.

Indiana DNR says 550 rainbow trout will be added to the lake.

Crews say the trout are greater than seven inches long and come from Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station in LaGrange County.

As a reminder, people need a state fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout.

