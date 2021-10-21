Daviess Co. Sheriff announces retirement following 24 years of service

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain announced Thursday he will be retiring later this year after more than two decades of service.

Sheriff Cain previously announced he would not seek re-election in 2022.

His final day in office is set for Dec. 1.

When Cain’s retirement becomes official, Major Barry Smith will assume the responsibilities of sheriff.

Cain has spent nearly 47 years with the sheriff’s office, starting in 1974.

We will update this story once more information is available.

