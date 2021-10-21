Birthday Club
Clouds & showers for the weekend

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The cold front swept across the Tri-State early Thursday, bringing temps back down into the middle 60s. Wrap-around clouds arrive on Friday and will linger through the weekend. Highs on Friday climb to the middle 60s. Scattered showers possible on Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. More showers likely on Sunday as a warm front lifts north through the area. Highs on Sunday will climb into the upper 70s. Rain chances should taper off by Monday and temps will drop back into the middle 60s Tuesday - Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Showers, cooler temps on the way