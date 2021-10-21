Candlelight vigil planned at Smothers Park for domestic violence victims

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A candlelight vigil for domestic violence victims is set to be held on Thursday.

The vigil is being organized at Smothers Park in Owensboro.

Those participating are honoring the people who have lost their lives to domestic violence, celebrating the survivors, as well as raising awareness in the community.

The vigil will last until 7 p.m.

