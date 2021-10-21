Birthday Club
Breezy & Cooler

Sunday: Showers & Thunderstorms
10/19 14 First Alert 10pm
10/19 14 First Alert 10pm
By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:17 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy with scattered showers ending early then becoming mostly sunny and cooler during the afternoon. High temps dropping into the mid to upper 60s behind northwest winds. Tonight, clouds increasing with scattered showers. Low temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday, scattered showers ending early then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Seasonable high temps can be expected in the mid-60s. Friday night, partly cloudy with lows sinking into the upper 40s.

Saturday, becoming mostly cloudy with high temps in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds increasing during the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and breezy with occasional showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

