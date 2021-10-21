Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Body scan reveals shotgun shell inside Alabama prisoner

A prisoner entering the Morgan County Jail in Alabama underwent a body scan that showed what...
A prisoner entering the Morgan County Jail in Alabama underwent a body scan that showed what appeared to be a shell from a shotgun inside him, spokesperson Mike Swafford said.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — A man being booked into an Alabama jail wound up at a hospital rather than behind bars after a scan revealed a shotgun shell in his abdomen.

Prisoners entering the Morgan County Jail routinely undergo a body scan when being admitted, and a recent image showed what appeared to be a shell from a .410-gauge shotgun that had been swallowed inside a person, spokesperson Mike Swafford said Thursday.

“He was never booked in,” Swafford said. “When our medical staff saw that, they said, ‘He has to go to the hospital.’”

The man, who had been arrested by another law enforcement agency in the county, was later released on his own recognizance, Swafford said, and it was not clear what happened to the shell. Authorities did not release the person’s name or the reason for the arrest.

The Sheriff’s Department posted an image of the scan on its social media account to let people know about the screening process at the jail, Swafford said. While baggies or other containers holding drugs are sometimes uncovered inside prisoners, he said, finding ammunition was unusual.

“We don’t see a shotgun shell very often,” he said. “We speculate it had drugs in it but we don’t really know.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Stinson Ave. early Wed. morning
EPD: 2 dead, including 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home
KSP: 2 people dead after crash involving motorcycle in Muhlenberg Co.
Community remembering 2nd grade teacher who died in motorcycle crash
Kenneth Hornby.
Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after admitting to catalytic converter thefts
Castle Half-Pot winners announced.
Castle Half-Pot winners announced
EPD: 2 people dead, 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home.
Arrest affidavit shows new details in deadly incident at Evansville home

Latest News

In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks...
Former Minneapolis officer gets nearly 5 years in killing of 911 caller
COVID-19 cases are plummeting nationwide, but some Midwestern states seeing sporadic surges
COVID-19 cases are plummeting nationwide, but some Midwestern states seeing sporadic surges
COVID-19 cases are plummeting nationwide, but some Midwestern states seeing sporadic surges
COVID-19 cases are plummeting nationwide, but some Midwestern states seeing sporadic surges
WATCH: Gov. Beshear holding Team Kentucky update
Some fishermen spotted a whale trapped by a net and freed it.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man on fishing trip cuts trapped whale free of net