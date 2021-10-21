Birthday Club
LIVE: Biden, Harris to speak at 10th anniversary of MLK Memorial

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to speak Thursday during the 10th anniversary commemoration of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

The memorial to the civil rights leader features a 30-foot-tall stone statue of him, along with 14 quotes from King.

The memorial was the first to honor a Black person on the National Mall, and it located at 1964 Independence Ave., in recognition of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the National Park Service states on its website.

“Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope,” a quote from King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, served as a theme of the design and is featured at the memorial.

Its official dedication date is Aug. 28, 2011, the anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom that King participated in, but the ceremony was postponed to October that year for Hurricane Irene.

