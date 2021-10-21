Arrest affidavit shows new details in deadly incident at Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have new details on the deadly situation that unfolded on Evansville’s west side Wednesday morning.

The incident left two people dead, including one who was shot by authorities.

36-year-old Heidi Carter was arrested in connection to the case.

Heidi Carter. (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)

She’s facing the following charges: murder, two counts of intimidation with a weapon, rape, two counts of felony criminal confinement, assisting a criminal, carrying a handgun without a license, and abuse of a corpse.

14 News obtained Carter’s arrest affidavit that shows new details in the gruesome timeline of what happened in the home that led to two people’s deaths.

Through an investigation, EPD says they learned that Carter met one of the victims through a dating app. They say Carter invited the victim and her boyfriend over to the home.

The affidavit states the three of them started drinking and taking drugs before engaging in sexual activity. That’s when authorities say Carter’s boyfriend, Carey Hammond, arrived at the home and became angry and started to beat the two victims with a baseball bat.

Officials say Hammond physically restrained the two victims and raped the woman.

According to authorities, Carter had a gun and made threats to kill both the victims.

After a few hours, they say Carter left the home.

During this time, the affidavit says Hammond became angry again when the male victim started fighting against his restraints.

Officials say Hammond then wrapped his belt around the male victim’s neck and strangled him until he died.

Carter returned and found that Hammond had wrapped the man’s body in blankets, and the two moved the body to a different room, according to court documents.

Authorities then say Carter invited another woman over to help clean the house before a landlord inspection.

They say the woman noticed Carter had blood on her boots and a handgun in her possession when she came over.

Investigators say the woman helped Carter clean two rooms before she went into another room when she started hearing a woman asking for help and begging to use the restroom.

According to the affidavit, the woman sat down on what she thought was a pile of pillows and blankets but started to panic when she discovered that under the blankets was a dead body.

Authorities say the woman who sat on the body was able to escape the house and found an Indiana State Trooper.

Carter is in jail on no bond.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department said several people and juveniles were also inside the house. We’re told they’re all safe.

