Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT
(WFIE) - Evansville police say two people are dead, including one shot by authorities. Right now, we’re told there is no danger to the public.

We’re getting another look inside a coronavirus ICU at Deaconess Midtown Hospital. One month ago it was full of COVID-19 patients.

Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student who’s from Henderson.

How has the pandemic affected students? There are some new plans and ideas in the works to help them get back on track.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

