Warmest Day Of The Week
Light Rain Tonight
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Continued sunny, breezy, and warmer with high temps ascending into the upper 70s. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered light rain as low temps only drop to 60-degrees.
Thursday, scattered rain ending early then becoming mostly sunny and cooler. High temps drop into the upper 60s behind northwesterly winds.
Friday, a chance of rain early then becoming partly sunny and breezy. High temps in the mid to upper 60s.
