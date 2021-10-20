Warmest Day Of The Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Continued sunny, breezy, and warmer with high temps ascending into the upper 70s. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered light rain as low temps only drop to 60-degrees.

Thursday, scattered rain ending early then becoming mostly sunny and cooler. High temps drop into the upper 60s behind northwesterly winds.

Friday, a chance of rain early then becoming partly sunny and breezy. High temps in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.