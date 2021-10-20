Veterans head to nation’s capitol on first Honor Flight in two years

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - History stays, stories can fade, but time keeps moving. That’s something that hit home for Honor Flight Blue Grass Chairman Jeff Thoke after the Honor Flight was canceled two years in a row due to the pandemic.

Thoke said 35 veterans were scheduled to go on flights during that time. They passed away before getting a chance to board.

“We decided we just couldn’t wait anymore,” Thoke said. “We just can’t put it off, to tell a 95-year-old they have to wait six months that’s just not reasonable.”

Honor Flight Bluegrass took off for the first time in two years.

“Time is of the essence to get our older veterans,” Thoke said. “I think we have 44 Korean war veterans on the flight, so time is really important to get our veterans flying again.”

With 15 World War II veterans, 22 from Vietnam and 30 vets age 90 or older; Thoke said the time was now for the only honor flight to depart in 2021. It was all U.S. Marine Corps vet Michael Rice could think about since getting his ‘yes’ last month.

“I didn’t sleep last night because of all the excitement,” Rice said. “My stomach was flipping.”

U.S. Army vet John Tichenor has been ready since signing up at his doctor’s office.

“Oh, it’s just the most exciting thing that could ever happen,” Tichenor said.

The veterans said they want to hear the stories.

“All of these guys went into the service for their country voluntarily,” Tichenor said. “Except for my draft card.”

While on a trip that will go down in the books, they also are ecstatic to see the monuments inspired by the history they created.

“I want to see it all and just take in everything,” Rice said. “I don’t want to miss nothing. Because this is a once in a lifetime thing here.”

The veterans are expected to land back in Louisville around 10 p.m. filled with love, laughter, and tons of memories.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.