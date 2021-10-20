Birthday Club
USI Foundation receives $2M gift from award-winning composer, Posey Co. native

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana Foundation has received a $2 million leadership gift from an award-winning composer and Posey County native.

In recognition of Philip Hagemann’s contributions, USI will name its Performing Arts Department within the College of Liberal Arts the Philip H. Hagemann Performing Arts Department.

We’re told the fund will be used to support and develop music programs at the university.

That fund will also help develop music laboratories and classroom space along with some scholarships for music students.

