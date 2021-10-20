UE receives over $3M gift to help grow nursing program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville announced they received a $3.6 million gift to help grow the Lucy Kelly Nursing Scholarship, which assists Dunigan Family School of Nursing students who demonstrate financial need and strong academic abilities.

School officials say they received the gift from the John B. and Lucille S. Kelly Trust.

After marrying Dr. John B., Lucy moved to Evansville and enrolled at UE for a nursing degree at age 42. She graduated in 1970.

Concerned about the nursing shortage and accessibility to education, Lucy made the Lucy Kelly Nursing Scholarship at UE.

Officials say she hoped that students in need could pursue their passion for nursing and join the field after graduation

Students interested in pursuing a nursing degree can apply here.

Applicants for the scholarship must be in the top twenty percent of their class and hold a B grade average.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.