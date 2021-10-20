Showers, cooler temps on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies on Wednesday boosted high temps into the upper 70s. A weak cold front will trigger a few showers and thunderstorms overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Rain should be out of the area by sunrise on Thursday. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s on Thursday afternoon. Friday will be partly sunny and cool with a high of 65. Rain chances return late Saturday night and continue through Monday. Showers and thunderstorms most likely on Sunday. Highs will climb back into the mid 70s over the weekend and lows will drop into the lower 60s.

