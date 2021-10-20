Owensboro murder suspect makes plea deal, sentenced to life in prison

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A plea deal has been made in the case of a man accused of killing a former girlfriend.

Commonwealth Attorney Bruce Kuegel tells 14 News that 29-year old Matthew Adams pleaded guilty to several charges, including murder, in exchange for life in prison with no possibility for parole.

He was facing the death penalty in the 2018 strangulation death of 25-year old Erica Owen.

Owen had a protective order against Adams when she was killed in her home. She worked as a nurse at Owensboro Health.

