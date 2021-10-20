Birthday Club
Oven catches fire Wed. morning at Hoosier Stamping

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters responded after an oven caught fire at Hoosier Stamping Wednesday morning.

They say every employee had evacuated the building by the time they arrived on the scene.

While there was smoke coming from the building, officials tell us that was normal smoke coming from the over itself.

According to authorities on scene, no one was hurt.

The fire is now out.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

