Memorial girls soccer advances to semi-state after 17th regional championship

By Tamar Sher
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial Tigers are only two wins away from the IHSAA girls soccer Class 2A state title, after defeating Jasper 8-0 for the regional crown.

Memorial dominated the Wildcats, from start to finish, securing the Tigers 17th regional championship in program history, and the first since 2018.

In the five postseason games they’ve played this season, the Lady Tigers have outscored their opponents 37-1. On Saturday, the 18-3-1 Tigers will take on 12-7-4 Brebeuf Jesuit. The Braves have shutout four of their last five opponents.

“We have a full week to prepare for the semi-state game, and I feel like there’s a lot of nerves that can come with that,” senior forward and midfielder Jacqueline Brasseale said. “Coach has stressed to take in every moment that we can, and just be grateful that we have these couple extra days to play. I love this group of girls, it’s such a fun team to play on. They’re all super hard-working, and so kind.”

”Memorial as a team has made it there before, but it means a lot to be representing them and doing it with all of these girls,” junior center midfielder Ella Hamner said.

With strong leadership, and overall team chemistry, Coach Angie Lensing and the Tigers have their eyes on the prize.

“A couple things that we’ve been working on is mental toughness, because the higher you go in the tournament, the bigger the stakes are,” Lensing said. “The girls have done a nice job all season handling pressure, and then just playing our game. Playing possession, hitting wide, looking to attack anytime we can.”

The Tigers will take on Brebeuf Saturday, at 3 p.m., at Central High School.

