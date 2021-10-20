Birthday Club
KSP: 2 people dead after crash involving motorcycle in Muhlenberg Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say two people are dead following a crash in Muhlenberg County.

Troopers say they were called to a fatal two-vehicle crash on KY-175, north of Graham, around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

They say a truck crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle that Charlie and Kimberly House were on.

Authorities say Charlie died on scene, and Kimberly died at the hospital.

They say the truck driver was not injured.

KSP says the crash is still under investigation.

