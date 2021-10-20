Birthday Club
Ind. reports 6 new COVID deaths in our area

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,023 new COVID-19 cases and 51 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,003,647 cases and 15,883 deaths.

The state map shows 46 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 34 new cases in Gibson County, 11 new cases in Spencer County, nine new cases in Dubois County, seven new cases in Warrick County, five new cases in Posey County, three new cases in Pike County and one new case in Perry County.

The state map also shows six people from our Indiana counties died.

Two were residents of Vanderburgh County, another two were from Gibson County, one person was from Spencer County and the other was a Posey County resident.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 32,162 cases, 480 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 8,249 cases, 131 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 11,270 cases, 189 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,648 cases, 52 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,758 cases, 44 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 6,567 cases, 115 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,387 cases, 43 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,284 cases, 43 deaths

