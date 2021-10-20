Gehlhausen Home Accessories suffers from national supply shortage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville store Gehlhausen Home Accessories has fallen victim to the ongoing national supply chain shortage.

“It’s going to have a big impact,” Laura Smith, head of buying and merchandising for the store said. “But I think most independent retailers are in the same boat. They’re all struggling to product, trying to head in different directions to get merchandise to try and salvage the season.”

Smith says the store is experiencing delays and rising shipping costs. Specifically, she says they ordered about 350 Christmas trees, expected to arrive in Evansville in June, that are stuck at a port in New York. The new estimated arrival date is Nov. 8, according to Smith.

“It’s difficult to get anything right now,” Smith said.

Additionally, Smith says the cost to ship goods internationally overseas has significantly risen over the past year. Specifically, she claims the cost of ocean freight has more than tripled from last year.

“Ocean freight last year ran about $7,800,” Smith said. “This year ocean freight is $28,000.”

Smith claims the mixture of both has been hard on the business.

“I have a lot of sleepless nights,” she said.

Smith hopes her customers understand they are dealing with problems beyond their control.

“I hope that people are patient,” Smith said. “We’re doing our best.”

