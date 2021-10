EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police K9 Unit is competing for the 2021 Aftermath K9 Grant, and they need your help.

They say if they win, that money will be used for training and equipment for their K9 officers.

You can vote for EPD here.

Officials say you can vote once every 24 hours per device until October 26.

