EPD: 2 dead, including 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are dead, including one shot by authorities, at an Evansville home, according to Evansville Police Sgt. Anna Gray.

It happened at a home late Tuesday night in the Howell area, in the 1800 block of Stinson Ave.

Sgt. Gray said this came in just shortly after 11 p.m. from state police as a “murder/kidnapping.”

When officials arrived, they started calling for people to come out of the home, said Sgt. Gray.

Then, Sgt. Gray said a man came out of the home. Officials said he was not following commands and being uncooperative.

Sgt. Gray said authorities saw what appeared to be a handgun in his hand. Several officers, including at least 4 EPD officers, shot at a man outside. Sgt. Gray said that man was shot and killed on scene. She said the man was shot several times.

We’re told one person who was found inside the home is dead. Right now, it’s unclear how that person died.

Sgt. Gray said several people and juveniles were inside the house. We’re told they’re all safe.

Right now, Sgt. Gray said officials are waiting on a warrant to go into the house.

At this point, we’re told the scene is under control and there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Tanner Holbrook will have live updates this morning on 14 News Sunrise.

Coroner is back on scene. We know one body was found inside. Investigators also appear to be inside the home. @14News pic.twitter.com/Q6tnvTxC9Q — Tanner Holbrook (@Tanner14News) October 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.