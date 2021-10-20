Birthday Club
Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warn about scam

(WAVE 3 News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is warning German American Bank customers of a scam.

Officials say the sheriff’s office has taken several calls of people receiving calls or texts in reference to their German American Bank card.

The sheriff’s office says they have been in contact with the bank and say this is a scam.

Authorities say the number provided with the text message should not be called.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

