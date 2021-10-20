Birthday Club
Crews set to start work on Newton & 3rd Ave. in Jasper

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are expected to start work on Newton and Third Avenue in Jasper.

The intersection will be closed for the replacement of drainage structures as part of an ongoing project.

Depending on weather conditions, work is expected to last for about two days.

You are asked to take the official detour, following US 231, State Road 162 and Third Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

