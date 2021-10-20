City of Henderson extends COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners approved the move to extend its vaccine incentive program on Tuesday night.

People who are fully are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will receive a $100 gift card as long as they get their first shot by Nov. 22.

The pharmacies participating include T&T Drug Store, Midway Pharmacy, Butler’s Apothecary and the Henderson County Health Department.

City officials say around 200 people have taken part since the program began.

