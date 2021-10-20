City of Henderson extends COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners approved the move to extend its vaccine incentive program on Tuesday night.

People who are fully are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will receive a $100 gift card as long as they get their first shot by Nov. 22.

The pharmacies participating include T&T Drug Store, Midway Pharmacy, Butler’s Apothecary and the Henderson County Health Department.

City officials say around 200 people have taken part since the program began.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

