NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) -The 2021 Castle Half-Pot winners have been announced.

Below is Rob and Heather Apple with their family, holding a check for a little over $60,000

The Castle Band Facebook page says the half-pot is the biggest fundraiser the band has ever had.

They say the half-pot will return next year.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.