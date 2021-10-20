Castle boys soccer semi-state bound after back-to-back regional crowns

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle Knights advanced to the IHSAA Class 3A boys soccer Semi-State, after defeating Bloomington South 4-0 in the regional championship game.

Riding a 12 game winning streak, the Knights stayed dominant with a 20-1 overall record. Last season, the Knights reached the state championship, going for their second state title in program history, before falling short to Chesterton.

Many Knights, including senior forward Jackson Mitchell, returned this fall, so winning the semi-state game against an evenly matched Carmel, could force a state title rematch against the Trojans.

“Being back in the state finals after last year’s loss, and then maybe even seeing Chesterton back in the finals, that would be a big game,” Mitchell said.

Head Coach Mike Reiter said getting to the championship hasn’t been the focal point. Instead, he challenged the Knights to focus on one game at a time.

“Every game that we’ve played from sectionals into the regionals, there’s been an expectation there,” Reiter said. “We just kind of took it one game at a time. These guys have gotten so much better in the past three or four weeks, each step of the way they’ve developed more grit, and a little more team chemistry, and it’s paying off now.”

Senior center back Brady Quinn fought through adversity after tearing both his ACL and LCL in February.

That didn’t stop Quinn from competing. Coach Reiter said he beat the odds, and continued to be a top competitor for the Knights.

“We came into practice Monday and on the board was written “confidence through preparation,” so that’s what we’re trying to do,” Quinn said. “We don’t want to come in overconfident, but we need to know we have a good record and the confidence should be there, we just shouldn’t be overconfident. This group of seniors leaders has been amazing, we’re leading the team to hopefully another state championship. We just have to get past Carmel first.”

The Knights will take on the Greyhounds Saturday, at 2 p.m., at Seymour.

