Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after admitting to catalytic converter thefts

Kenneth Hornby.
Kenneth Hornby.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after officers say he admitted to stealing a couple of catalytic converters.

Authorities were called to Schmitt Refrigeration Tuesday morning when employees realized the catalytic converter had been removed from one of their vehicles.

After looking at surveillance footage, employees say an older red pickup truck drove through the area multiple times.

An affidavit states the truck stopped behind a dumpster before a man walked toward a vehicle and climb underneath.

Officials say the man can be seen removing the converter from the bottom of the vehicle and take off running.

On Monday, The Gathering Church on Walnut Street also reported a catalytic converter theft. Officers say surveillance from that area also shows a red truck.

After investigating, officers identified 31-year-old Kenneth Hornby as the suspect.

Officers went to Hornby’s apartment, where they found the red truck and saw a Sawzall sitting in the front passenger seat.

They say they also found a catalytic converter in the bed of the truck.

According to an affidavit, Hornby admitted to stealing catalytic converters from Schmitt Refrigeration and The Gathering Church.

He was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on theft charges.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

