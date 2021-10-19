Vanderburgh County overdose death rates increase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The overdose death rate in Vanderburgh County currently sits at 75 people. The record high was 80 people.

“We’re going to blast right by that,” said Steve Lockyear, Vanderburgh County coroner. “It’s terrible.”

According to data from the Vanderburgh County coroner’s office, overdose deaths have steadily risen the past three years. In 2019, a total of 54 people died due to an overdose.

In 2020, that number increased to 67 people.

Lockyear says fentanyl and methamphetamine are the two culprits.

“There’s a lot of artificial pills coming in, some counterfeit pills, that are reported to be something else,” Lockyear said. “People are buying them off the street and taking them, and they’re actually laced with fentanyl.”

The coroner’s office data shows that 61 out of the 75 ODs (about 81 percent) occurred at home, and 65 out of the 75 deaths were an accident.

“These aren’t people living in the streets or in an alley,” said Lockyear. “These are people that are found dead at home by a loved one, a child, spouse, mother, father.”

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says they are facing an uphill battle.

“The want and the need for drugs is so high that people would do almost anything to obtain these drugs,” Wedding said.

Wedding says a solution is to punish drug dealers.

“Drug dealers are some of the worst people in the United States,” said Wedding. “They’re selling for profit, drugs to people that are forever impacting their lives in a negative manner. You can turn a young successful kid into a drug addict forever.”

The sheriff says at the same time, the county needs to find treatment centers for people fighting substance use disorder.

“I would like to build a wing on my jail when I expand to treat people suffering from mental illness, and certainly people suffering from acute substance abuse,” Wedding said.

