UK police investigating death of 18-year-old Henderson native

By Lesya Feinstein and Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The University of Kentucky Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old Henderson native, Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood.

They say Hazelwood graduated from Henderson County High School in the spring.

UK police say officers were called to the Farmhouse Fraternity just before 6:30 p.m. Monday about an unresponsive student. That student was later identified as Hazelwood.

Police say Hazelwood was taken to the UK hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The coroner says Hazelwood’s cause of death is presumed to be “alcohol toxicity”, but they are still investigating.

Officials say Hazelwood was a new member to his fraternity.

Chapter officials are encouraging all members to cooperate with the investigation.

“Hearing that a fellow member of the Greek community has passed was just, I don’t know. It was kind of a wake up call. That life is short and you never know,” says UK student, Hazel Burris. “It’s just really sad and I think like all Greek life is coming together. I don’t think anybody’s placing blame on anybody. Everybody’s just come together right now.”

In a statement, Henderson County School officials say they’re saddened to hear the loss of Hazelwood, and that their prayers are with his family.

