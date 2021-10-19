Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - The nation is remembering General Colin Powell, who passed away. He even made a few stops in the Tri-State.

We’re learning more about the kidnapped missionaries in Haiti. FBI agents are now involved, working to secure the release of the group.

Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks is now out of the ICU. As we reported, he was shot in the head while responding to a welfare check in New Harmony last month.

It’s crunch time for President Biden and members of his own party to make a deal on his sweeping Build Back Better agenda.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a...
Automakers step up pace on electric vehicle battery plants
VCPO: Evansville Woman guilty of attempted murder of Sheriff’s Deputy
VCPO: Evansville Woman guilty of attempted murder of Sheriff’s Deputy
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Posey Co. Deputy Bryan Hicks moves out of ICU
Posey Co. Deputy Bryan Hicks moves out of ICU
Chas Bard.
EPD: Man with active felony warrants arrested, charged with marijuana possession

Latest News

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 10/19
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 10/19
Indiana Gov. Holcomb announces third round of Next Level Connections program
Indiana Gov. Holcomb announces third round of Next Level Connections program
Heating homes more difficult for 2021 winter
Heating homes becoming more difficult for 2021 winter
Indiana Gov. Holcomb announces third round of Next Level Connections program
Indiana Gov. Holcomb announces third round of Next Level Connections program