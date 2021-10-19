Birthday Club
Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 9

By Tamar Sher
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 9.

T.J. Hankins, RB, North: The Huskies dual threat rushed 35 times for 258 yards, and scored three touchdowns, to secure the Buehler’s Buy-Low North Bowl Trophy. Hankins is now over 1,000 yards for the season with 15 rushing touchdowns after leading the Huskies to a 28-6 victory over Central for the first time in seven years.

Joe Humphreys, QB, Daviess County: The play-caller was 14-of-30 passing for 234 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed eight times for 118 yards and a touchdown to lead the Panthers to a 38-17 win over Henderson County.

Isaac King, RB, Carmi-White County: Despite the outcome of the game, the Carmi junior was the player to watch. King rushed 31 times for 203 yards scored the Bulldogs only touchdown. Also, he eclipsed 2,000 career rushing yards in the 34-8 loss against Johnston City.

Bralen Bair, DB, Jasper: The junior did a little bit of everything. He carried four times, rushed for 67 yards, recovered a fumble, grabbed a defensive interception, and scored a touchdown in the Wildcats 42-6 defeat of the Alices. Jasper clinched the SIAC title outright with a perfect 9-0 record.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.

KHSAA boys soccer Semi-State highlights: South Warren vs. Daviess County
Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - week 9
KHSAA boys soccer Semi-State highlights: South Warren vs. Daviess County
The Heritage Hills boys soccer team secured the program’s first-ever regional championship on...
Heritage Hills boys soccer semistate bound after winning first regional title