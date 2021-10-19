Sun to Partly Sunny

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Generous morning sunshine then high clouds during afternoon as high temps climb into the lower 70s which is slightly above normal. Tonight, mostly clear, and not as chilly with lows near 50-degrees.

Wednesday continued sunny and warmer with high temps ascend in the upper 70s. Wednesday night, partly cloudy with scattered showers as low temps only drop into the lower 60s.

Thursday, scattered showers ending early then partly sunny and cooler. High temps drop into the upper 60s behind northwesterly winds.

