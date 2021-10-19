Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Restaurant on Haynie’s Corner back open with new menu

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Walton’s Smokehouse and Southern Kitchen is back open with a new menu.

The restaurant offers a counter service, where customers can order food themselves and sit down, as well as a bar experience where TV’s will be showing local sports games.

They say Walton’s will offer barbeque favorites like turkey, brisket and ribs that will be placed in a smoker the night before.

General Manager, Chad Schenk says a lot of work went into mounting the barrels, helmets and jerseys, and they hope the changes make for a more exciting environment.

“So before it was a comfort food, so food from around the world, and now we’ve just focused on barbeque and fun food, fun culture, and make it fun for everyone to come in,” Schenk says.

Schenk also says there were hiccups just like any other opening, but they hope to be running at full steam come this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
VCPO: Evansville Woman guilty of attempted murder of Sheriff’s Deputy
VCPO: Evansville Woman guilty of attempted murder of Sheriff’s Deputy
FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a...
Automakers step up pace on electric vehicle battery plants
Posey Co. Deputy Bryan Hicks moves out of ICU
Posey Co. Deputy Bryan Hicks moves out of ICU
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Restaurant on Haynie’s Corner back open with new menu
Restaurant on Haynie’s Corner back open with new menu
EVSC schools holding vaccine clinics
EVSC schools holding vaccine clinics
10/19 Neighborhood Watch
10/19 Neighborhood Watch
Crews called to structure fire in Gibson Co.
Crews called to structure fire in Gibson Co.