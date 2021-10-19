Restaurant on Haynie’s Corner back open with new menu

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Walton’s Smokehouse and Southern Kitchen is back open with a new menu.

The restaurant offers a counter service, where customers can order food themselves and sit down, as well as a bar experience where TV’s will be showing local sports games.

They say Walton’s will offer barbeque favorites like turkey, brisket and ribs that will be placed in a smoker the night before.

General Manager, Chad Schenk says a lot of work went into mounting the barrels, helmets and jerseys, and they hope the changes make for a more exciting environment.

“So before it was a comfort food, so food from around the world, and now we’ve just focused on barbeque and fun food, fun culture, and make it fun for everyone to come in,” Schenk says.

Schenk also says there were hiccups just like any other opening, but they hope to be running at full steam come this weekend.

