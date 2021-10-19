Police: Driver charged with leaving the scene after hitting moped

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper police say a woman is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Officers say she ran her truck into a moped in the Hibbett Sports parking lot around 8 Monday night.

Police say three juveniles were inside but no one had bad injuries.

The driver was found later.

The driver of the moped was treated for injuries on scene.

