Police: Driver charged with leaving the scene after hitting moped

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper police say a woman is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Officers say she ran her truck into a moped in the Hibbett Sports parking lot around 8 Monday night.

Police say three juveniles were inside but no one had bad injuries.

The driver was found later.

The driver of the moped was treated for injuries on scene.

