Perfect fall weather sticks around

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny days and chilly nights for the rest of the week. Daily highs will be in the 70s and lows in the 50s through the remainder of the work week. We will have a few scattered showers possible overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Better rain chances appear on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Temps will return to the upper 70s to near 80 early next week.

