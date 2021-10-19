Night Out for Special Needs Families happening Tues. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Night Out for Special Needs Families kicks off Tuesday night at Easterseals on Bellemeade Avenue.

It’s also an opportunity for special needs kids and young adults to see police officers and firefighters as a safe space.

It also gives parents a chance to establish a better line of communication between their families and first responders.

The event is free and open to all ages.

The event starts at 6 and lasts for an hour.

