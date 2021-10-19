ISP participating in national DEA drug take back day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are participating in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative this weekend.

This initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through the proper disposal of prescription drugs.

According to a press release, collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment.

The program is for both liquid and pill medications.

Officials say vaping pens without batters and vaping cartridges will also be taken. However, they say needles will not be accepted for disposal.

Indiana State Police at Evansville, which is located at 19411 Hwy 41 North, will be accepting unused or expired prescription medication this Saturday, October 23, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

You can find an Indiana State Police post closest to you here.

