INDOT: Ramp closure scheduled for US 41 in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation say there will be a complete closure of the ramp from US 41 northbound to County Road 550 South in Princeton.

Starting on or around Thursday, October 21, contractors will close the ramp for pavement repairs.

During this project, officials say several sections of concrete will be replaced as well as the asphalt approach to the ramp.

According to INDOT, work is expected to take about a week, depending on the weather.

They say the ramp will be closed around the clock for this project.

