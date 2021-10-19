Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

INDOT: Ramp closure scheduled for US 41 in Princeton

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation say there will be a complete closure of the ramp from US 41 northbound to County Road 550 South in Princeton.

Starting on or around Thursday, October 21, contractors will close the ramp for pavement repairs.

During this project, officials say several sections of concrete will be replaced as well as the asphalt approach to the ramp.

According to INDOT, work is expected to take about a week, depending on the weather.

They say the ramp will be closed around the clock for this project.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a...
Automakers step up pace on electric vehicle battery plants
VCPO: Evansville Woman guilty of attempted murder of Sheriff’s Deputy
VCPO: Evansville Woman guilty of attempted murder of Sheriff’s Deputy
Posey Co. Deputy Bryan Hicks moves out of ICU
Posey Co. Deputy Bryan Hicks moves out of ICU
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Chas Bard.
EPD: Man with active felony warrants arrested, charged with marijuana possession

Latest News

Marching band
All 5 EVSC bands make it to semi-state
Police: Driver charged with leaving the scene after hitting moped
EVSC schools holding vaccine clinics
Night Out for Special Needs Families happening Tues. night