Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Indiana Gov. Holcomb announces third round of Next Level Connections program

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced the third round of the state’s Broadband Grant program.

The state received more than 250 letters of intent totaling requests of nearly $900 million.

Decisions on the awards are expected in the spring of 2022.

Altogether this program represents more than a billion dollars toward extending broadband coverage across the state.

As one example, The $1.3 million “Connect Warrick County project” is asking for funding to install 91 miles of optical fiber cable.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a...
Automakers step up pace on electric vehicle battery plants
The National Weather Service confirms a tornado formed and touched down in Spencer County...
Preliminary results show tornado formed during Friday storms in Spencer Co.
Chas Bard.
EPD: Man with active felony warrants arrested, charged with marijuana possession
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
In this Aug. 11, 1994, file photo, Eric Smith is shown in Steuben County Court in Bath, N.Y.,...
Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole

Latest News

Heating homes more difficult for 2021 winter
Heating homes becoming more difficult for 2021 winter
Indiana Gov. Holcomb announces third round of Next Level Connections program
Indiana Gov. Holcomb announces third round of Next Level Connections program
Heating homes more difficult for 2021 winter
Heating homes more difficult for 2021 winter
10/18 14 First Look
10/18 14 First Look