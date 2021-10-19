Indiana Gov. Holcomb announces third round of Next Level Connections program

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced the third round of the state’s Broadband Grant program.

The state received more than 250 letters of intent totaling requests of nearly $900 million.

Decisions on the awards are expected in the spring of 2022.

Altogether this program represents more than a billion dollars toward extending broadband coverage across the state.

As one example, The $1.3 million “Connect Warrick County project” is asking for funding to install 91 miles of optical fiber cable.

