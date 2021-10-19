Heating homes becoming more difficult for 2021 winter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Natural gas prices are set to rise, and HVAC parts are in low supply ahead of the 2021-2022 winter season.

Cody Schmitt of Brian Schmitt Heating and Cooling said one of the main things customers should do each year is make sure everything runs.

“While it’s mild outside, turn it over to the heat and turn it up a couple degrees,” Cody said. “Let it kick on and see if you hear any weird noises, any clanks or anything like that.”

Experts have recommended limiting high temperatures and turning the thermostat down when no one is home.

“The latest info from the department of energy says that each degree saves you about one percent annually on your heating and cooling bill,” Cody explained.

Owner, Brian Schmitt said the other issue is that if you need maintenance, parts and equipment could take a long time to ship.

“I’ve had people wait as long as two months for a system,” Brian said. “It’s everybody, it’s everything from the factory to the parts houses. I’m talking to other owners and everything else out there and I’m seeing the same thing.”

Cody said that means people shouldn’t wait if they think they need to have their heating system maintenanced.

“It’s a little bit easier dealing with no heat right now than it will be closer to December or January,” Cody said.

They said it’s also important to make sure air filters are replaced every two months, as that can keep costs low, and prevent damage in the future.

