Green River District reports 4 new COVID deaths, 241 cases since Fri.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 241 new confirmed COVID cases and four related deaths since Friday.

Of those cases, 123 were in Daviess County, 43 were in Henderson County, 34 were in Ohio County, 14 were in McLean County, 13 were in Webster County, and there were seven new cases in both Hancock and Union counties.

Of those newly reported deaths, two were Daviess County residents, one was from McLean County and the other was a Union County resident.

The Hopkins County Health Department reported one new COVID death and 113 cases over the past week.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find a vaccine location.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 16,416 cases, 256 deaths, 55.52% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 5,461 cases, 80 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 8,171 cases, 198 deaths

Ohio Co. - 4,417 cases, 79 deaths, 40.00% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 7,740 cases, 101 deaths, 49.69% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 2,429 cases, 34 deaths, 46.78% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,427 cases, 40 deaths, 49.45% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,417 cases, 30 deaths, 40.23% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,326 cases, 18 deaths, 59.80% vaccinated

