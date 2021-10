EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Eastbound lanes are closed on East Riverside Drive Tuesday morning.

Crews are working on the sewer from Highway 41 to Herbert Avenue.

Those heading from north and south on 41 will not be able to turn east onto Riverside.

Officials say it should be back open by later Tuesday afternoon.

