DCPS searches for “unaccounted for” students each year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At the start of each school year, Daviess County Public School faces the same question: What happened to the students from last year, who didn’t show up this year?

DCPS expects to have about 11,000 students each year. On the first day of school this year, 818 didn’t show. That number may sound a little startling, but this is pretty common for them each year.

”Unfortunately there’s probably always been some kids we just cannot determine where they are,” said Charley Broughton, Director of Student Services for DCPS.

There are a few common reasons why this happens. Some people lose track of when the year starts. Some people move away, and don’t notify their old school. And some students just aren’t ready to come back yet.

School officials say COVID-19 may have played in a role in students’ reluctance to return.

”We have over a thousand kids in our district that were virtual all year long, so they never stepped foot in a school building,” said Broughton. “And I’m sure, logic tells me, and human nature, that there was a little apprehension there.”

Officials say kids need to be in school. First of all, it’s the law. But especially coming after a year with a lot of remote learning, there are benefits to school beyond academics.

”We believe it goes far beyond just sitting in a math class or an English class, and that’s important,” said Broughton, “But it’s also the resources and the support that those kids will get from the adults, from the trained professionals, both academically and other in the mental health world that they would receive.”

Usually a few weeks into school, once people have figured out the school schedule or started wherever they’ve moved, the school district knows where the vast majority of those kids are.

Right now, officials say there are only 22 students still unaccounted for, and 13 of those are 18 or older. They’ll work to find the rest with phone calls and even home visits.

”It’s important to us, and it’s important to the adults, and the administration, and the counsellors and the friskies at every school,” said Broughton. “They want to see every kid that’s supposed to be at their school, they want them there, and so they will go above and beyond to try and determine ‘where is little Johnny or Susie?’ and let’s see if we can track them down and get them here if need be.”

They advise parents to keep a close eye on their kid’s school schedule and communicate with the schools if they’re planning a move. That way they can keep those numbers low in the future.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.