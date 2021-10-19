Culinary Crossroads event featuring several Evansville chefs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traveling cooking series event is making it’s way to Evansville on Oct. 26.

It’s called Culinary Crossroads, where a few local chefs will go head to head to cook their best entrees all for a good cause.

“I’m always up for a good challenge,” Jeremiah Gayly, the Chef at Amy’s on Franklin said.

Well, that’s a good thing, because Chef Jeremiah Gayly will be going head to head against a few other local chefs for the Culinary Crossroads event.

“Bringing in some local chefs who are kind of active in the social media scene and all of that to kind of just bring people together,” Gayly said.

The traveling series will be hosted at the Copper House next week on Tuesday, an event focused on sparking conversation about the local food scene.

“It’s not very much of a competition in that right, it’s just going to help everyone. I am very much a proponent of bringing people together in this industry to help each other,” Gayly said.

And while yes, a portion of ticket sales will go to actually pay the chefs, that’s not quite the best part.

“We each got to pick our own charity or non-profit to donate to personally,” Gayly said.

All three chefs, including Lake Russell from Schymik’s Kitchen and Charisa Perkins from the Copper House, will pick a cause most important to them that a portion of the ticket sales will go toward.

For Gayly, he chose Foster Care in the U.S.

“In my opinion, I think there needs to be a much larger conversation about after a child is born what happens to that child, especially those who are forced into or placed into foster care in the system,” Gayly said.

So, while the menu is top secret for now, Chef Gayly is sharing just a hint of what he’s cookin’ up.

“I will say my appetizer is a little out there, and I’m not sure if everyone is going to like it,” Gayly said.

